I have been following the Group of Seven meetings for more than 40 years — since the Tokyo Summit in 1979.

In modern history, I can think of no other G7 gathering that has produced results as substantive, consequential and global in scope as this year’s Hiroshima summit.

Before the meeting, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida contributed an article that was published in Foreign Affairs magazine. The Hiroshima summit, he wrote, takes place at “a turning point for the world. It is a unique opportunity to express our determination to reinforce a free and open international order while proactively addressing the needs of people across the globe,” and “As chair, I am committed to exerting leadership in that effort.”