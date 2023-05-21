Here’s something easy to forget but inspiring to recall: Even today, there is a very special place where Russians, Americans and others cooperate professionally — and harmoniously — despite Russia’s attack on Ukraine and the bitter confrontation between the Kremlin and the West.

That place is not the United Nations Security Council, which Russia chaired in April and cynically abused as a platform for disseminating lies and propaganda. Nor is it any venue previously used by Russians and Americans to exchange information as part of New START, the last remaining treaty to control nuclear weapons — because Russia walked out on it recently. In fact, it’s not any place on Earth.

The locale is instead ethereal, literally. It’s a stunningly beautiful structure of modules and solar arrays — the size of a football field — that zips around our planet every 90 minutes and can occasionally be glimpsed from down here with the naked eye: the International Space Station.