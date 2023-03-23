  • Kazuo Ueda speaks to Upper House lawmakers during a confirmation hearing to become the next Bank of Japan governor, in Tokyo in late February. | BLOOMBERG
    Kazuo Ueda speaks to Upper House lawmakers during a confirmation hearing to become the next Bank of Japan governor, in Tokyo in late February. | BLOOMBERG
  • SHARE

What direction will the Bank of Japan’s monetary policy take under new Gov. Kazuo Ueda?

With the nation’s central bank having implemented monetary easing for 10 years under Haruhiko Kuroda, all eyes will be watching the institution’s next steps under its new incoming chief.

Will the BOJ continue to maintain the status quo? Will it strengthen the flexibility of its monetary-policy framework — such as increasing the target range of the 10-year government bond yield or shortening the yield target for 5-year bonds — which could ultimately lead to greater normalization, including a removal of the yield curve control?

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW