What direction will the Bank of Japan’s monetary policy take under new Gov. Kazuo Ueda?

With the nation’s central bank having implemented monetary easing for 10 years under Haruhiko Kuroda, all eyes will be watching the institution’s next steps under its new incoming chief.

Will the BOJ continue to maintain the status quo? Will it strengthen the flexibility of its monetary-policy framework — such as increasing the target range of the 10-year government bond yield or shortening the yield target for 5-year bonds — which could ultimately lead to greater normalization, including a removal of the yield curve control?