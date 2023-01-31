  • A man visits a display of semiconductor devices at Semicon China, a trade fair for semiconductor technology, in Shanghai in March 2021. | REUTERS
    A man visits a display of semiconductor devices at Semicon China, a trade fair for semiconductor technology, in Shanghai in March 2021. | REUTERS
  • SHARE

The day the U.S. Department of Commerce announced measures to strengthen export controls on semiconductors shipped to China — Oct. 7 — will probably go down in memory as 10/7, just as the day of the Sept. 11 terror attacks in the United States is remembered as 9/11.

This illustrates how extremely significant the event is, representing a turn of the tide in U.S.-China relations. To explore this issue, we can focus on how U.S. economic security is situated in the framework of confrontations with China.

Economic security

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED