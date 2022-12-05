  • British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak attends the Lord Mayor's Banquet in London on Nov. 28. | REUTERS
    British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak attends the Lord Mayor's Banquet in London on Nov. 28.
NEW DELHI – Rishi Sunak’s ascent to the pinnacle of British politics has sparked celebrations across India.

But while a brown-skinned devout Hindu leading the United Kingdom is certainly remarkable, Sunak’s rise points to a broader, longer-term phenomenon: the growing prominence of the Indian diaspora across the Western world.

This trend has been evident for some time, especially in the private sector, where Indian-born executives have risen to leadership positions at major U.S.-based multinational corporations. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai and former PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi are probably the best-known examples, but there are many others.

