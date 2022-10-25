  • The new leader of Britain’s Conservative Party, Rishi Sunak, is greeted outside the Tories’ campaign headquarters in London on Monday. | REUTERS
    The new leader of Britain’s Conservative Party, Rishi Sunak, is greeted outside the Tories’ campaign headquarters in London on Monday. | REUTERS
For those who like narratives with neat resolutions, the rise and fall and rise again of Rishi Sunak offers a certain sense of justice served.

The son of immigrants of Indian descent, Sunak now becomes Britain’s first ethnic minority prime minister during Diwali (the Hindu, Sikh and Jain festival of lights). He replaces Liz Truss, the woman whose policies he warned would amount to economic suicide, and he’s edged out Boris Johnson after the former prime minister dramatically parachuted in from his Caribbean holiday to seize the prize.

