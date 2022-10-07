Just after the People’s Liberation Army sent ballistic missiles flying over Taiwan and effectively blockaded the island’s ports in a ferocious show of force in the aftermath of a visit by U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, the vice chairman of the opposition Kuomintang, or Nationalist party, Andrew Hsia, began a 17-day visit to the mainland with cries of “traitor” ringing in his ears.
Upon his return, KMT Chairman Eric Chu had one word to describe Hsia, who had met with mainland officials responsible for dealing with Taiwan: “Brave.”
