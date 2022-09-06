The year 2022 is set to go down in history.
The international situation changed drastically after Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24 and when China conducted large-scale military drills in the waters around Taiwan in early August.
The year 2022 is set to go down in history.
The international situation changed drastically after Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24 and when China conducted large-scale military drills in the waters around Taiwan in early August.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
Your subscription plan doesn't allow commenting. To learn more see our FAQ
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.