It feels intuitively right that a reformulated booster vaccine aimed at the omicron BA.5 variant would vastly improve our protection against it as well as any offspring that might threaten us in the fall. But intuition doesn’t always agree with scientific data.

It’s not intuitive at all to think that waiting six months before getting boosted vastly improves protection. Yet that’s what the data show, and it’s starting to make sense to a few researchers who are looking under the hood at how our immune systems work and what they’re capable of, given enough time.