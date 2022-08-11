  • Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has been credited by some with significantly forwarding Japan's efforts in geoeconomics. | REUTERS
    Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has been credited by some with significantly forwarding Japan's efforts in geoeconomics. | REUTERS
  • SHARE

The Asia Pacific Initiative (API) has, over the past two years, been producing its series of API Geoeconomic Briefing articles with a focus on post-pandemic mega-geoeconomics — power balance, international order and civilization.

With the establishment of the Institute of Geoeconomics after API’s merger with the International House of Japan on July 1, the series will now run under a new Geoeconomic Briefing tag.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , ,