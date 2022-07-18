  • The prime minister must use his mandate to secure what Shinzo Abe never could: the long-held goal of constitutional reform — particularly when it comes to military matters. | REUTERS
In the specter of Shinzo Abe’s shocking assassination, the party to which he dedicated his life secured a resounding victory in this month’s Upper House election.

Now Fumio Kishida, Abe’s sometimes rival, long-serving foreign minister and now successor, must use his mandate to secure what Abe never could: the ruling Liberal Democratic Party’s long-held goal of constitutional reform.

