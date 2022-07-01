  • German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Lithuania's president, Gitanas Nauseda, visit German NATO troops in Pabrade, Lithuania, on June. | REUTERS
The leaders of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization countries just met in Madrid for the alliance’s most consequential summit in a generation.

NATO appears to have overcome Turkish diplomatic blackmail to bring in two new members, Sweden and Finland. It must approve a new concept for trans-Atlantic security amid Russia’s ongoing assault on Ukraine.

