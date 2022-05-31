Pyeongtaek, South Korea – Japan is relaxing its border policies, and the good news is that they will be allowing more foreign nationals — including tourists — to enter the country.
The bad news is that it is limited. Japan will only allow 20,000 entrants per day, with special considerations granted to visitors from just four countries and tourists limited to those signed up with Japan’s big tourism companies’ packaged trips.
