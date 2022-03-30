In moments of crisis, we turn to history to make sense of the current situation and see if there are lessons that can help us navigate those challenges.

Struggling with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and its meaning and impact, three historical analogues come quickly to mind. Two — the conflagrations unleashed in 1939 and 1950 — are obvious; the third — the subtle international realignment that followed the terrorist attacks on the United States in September 2001 — is less so. That third analogy is contingent, and the signs are not promising. Still, it is a tantalizing proposition and a possibility to consider, especially since it heralds an international evolution that is more positive.

In 1939, a disgruntled former low-level functionary who had risen to power atop a wave of national grievance redrew the map of Europe. Having summoned and acted in the name of the “volk,” a mythical conception of the German people, Adolf Hitler sought to sooth bruised national pride, correct recently inflicted “injustices” and restore his nation’s status in the world. His appetite for conquest grew with the taking and the seeming acquiescence of European governments to Germany’s expansion, a tolerance nurtured by their reasoning that there was perhaps a kernel of truth to his claim that Berlin had been mistreated and an unjust peace imposed after World War I.

In 1950, another emboldened autocrat sought to reunite by force a divided nation. Kim il Sung made a strategic miscalculation, however. He took Secretary of State Dean Acheson’s declaration that South Korea was outside the Asian defense perimeter of the United States — a line that included Japan, the Ryukyus (Okinawa) and the Philippines — as a green light to invade the south. Anticipating a quick win, Kim instead found himself in a brutal and deadly three-year stalemate. The invasion forced the West to recognize that the Cold War was very much a rhetorical trick: It could turn hot in an instant, a realization that obliged Western democracies to rally behind U.S. President Harry Truman and unite to confront the Soviet challenge. The Korean War convinced holdouts that the communist threat was real, and that they faced an all-consuming struggle for survival.

The third analogy, China’s response to the September 2001 terror attacks, is less obvious, and might even be a stretch. Nevertheless, there are parallels and an astute reading of history would tease out ways that moment could be used to national — and the world’s — advantage. I’m not optimistic, however.

The George W. Bush team took office in 2001 convinced that the real geostrategic threat to U.S. national interests was the rise of China and the administration was planning to reorient focus from Europe to Asia. The reasoning behind that shift was confirmed in the April 1, 2001, EP-3 incident. Then, a U.S. surveillance aircraft patrolling off the coast of China collided with a hot-dogging Chinese fighter pilot. The Chinese pilot lost his life when his jet crashed into the sea and the U.S. plane was forced to make an emergency landing on China’s Hainan Island. The crew was detained for 10 days before being released; the plane was cut up into sections before being returned to the United States.

The Chinese government appeared to recognize that it had mishandled the incident. During the summer of 2001, Beijing made overtures to the U.S. to try to change the trajectory of relations and blunt the Bush administration’s hostility. The Sept. 11 terrorist attacks and the ensuing global “war on terror” gave Beijing a solid opportunity to engage with the U.S. and recast the terms of the bilateral relationship. It denounced terrorism — a genuine concern given China’s treatment of the Muslim population in its western provinces — and worked with the U.S.-led international coalition to turn those words into genuine cooperation.

The invasion of Ukraine gives China a similar opportunity. Beijing could seize the moment to find common cause with the West and defuse some of the concern about its intentions. Denouncing naked aggression against a sovereign state should be a no-brainer. It aligns Chinese policy with its rhetoric of good neighborliness, international democracy and the equality of states. A vote against the invasion at the United Nations General Assembly — even if toothless — would have affirmed Beijing’s support for the rule of law, international institutions and the peaceful resolution of disputes.

Beijing could identify ways to work with the West. Cooperation could range from outright condemnation of the invasion (unlikely) to support for humanitarian relief (possible). Actual mediation is too much to ask. China could back measures in the Indo-Pacific that support the rule of law or promote military transparency; the opacity of Chinese intentions is a longstanding source of concern for the region. China could endorse confidence building measures that would signal a readiness to pursue real solutions to regional problems.

Instead, and not surprisingly, China has supported Russia, parroting its propaganda and amplifying its wildest allegations, implying that their partnership indeed has “no limits.” There is a simple reductionist realism at work, captured by CGTV commentator Liu Xin, who tweeted, “Can you help me fight your friend, so that I can concentrate on fighting you later?”

This is a dangerous gamble. As in 1939 and 1950, it accepts national grievance as fact, and it presumes that the West is divided, declining, decadent and weak. It anticipates that Russia will emerge from this crisis stronger — a very questionable outcome — and a more helpful partner for China than the combined might of the Western world. At this point, even a Russian “win” leaves Moscow weakened, isolated and perceived as hostile to the international order.

In short, China’s strategy — like that of Putin — seems short-sighted and based on a misreading of the world. it is hard to see how China emerges from this crisis strengthened. (Unless Beijing’s goal is to render Russia dependent on China and a permanent junior partner, which seems possible.) Instead, China’s policy validates accusations that its diplomacy is empty talk, that it has no respect for international law and that it too believes in the rule of the strong. Other governments have been alerted to the very real possibility of unilateral efforts to redraw international borders in this part of the world and the need to strengthen defenses and deterrents. China appears disadvantaged by all those developments.

Can China’s logic be changed? Can it be persuaded to join the international coalition that opposes the invasion and condemns the use of force to resolve international disputes? It will be difficult and it sure looks like Beijing needs motivation to change its position: If the logic of support for the international order was self-evident and compelling, Beijing wouldn’t be backing the policies it does.

What would do the trick? It’s hard to say and it’s hard to countenance a deal. Common sense suggests that China shouldn’t be rewarded for “doing the right thing” — leaving out the subjective nature of that admonition — but that is an all-too-common occurrence in international relations.

Of course, any attempt to engage China must not be, or even look as if, the U.S. is making a deal with Beijing over the heads of its allies and partners. Those relationships must remain Washington’s priority.

The Chinese leadership shows no inclination to reconsider its choices. We should be ready if it does, however. Genuine repositioning by Beijing could shape Putin’s thinking and reinforce his inclination to deal. As important, it could signal a readiness to shift the terms of engagement in this region. If China really wants a new relationship with the West — an accurate reading of geopolitical dynamics suggests that it should — it has that chance.

Brad Glosserman is deputy director of and visiting professor at the Center for Rule-Making Strategies at Tama University as well as senior adviser (nonresident) at Pacific Forum. He is the author of “Peak Japan: The End of Great Ambitions” (Georgetown University Press, 2019).