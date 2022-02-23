In a society that prioritizes consensus, Shintaro Ishihara chose controversy. His death early this month was marked around the world with obituaries that singled the former Tokyo governor out as “notorious” (Financial Times), an “intense nationalist” and “firebrand” (The New York Times), and a “politician who peddled hatred” (Asia Times).

Some of these comments are undoubtedly deserved, the inevitable legacy of a man who went on record as saying that he wished to die a hated figure. Churchill’s famous words come to mind: “Show me a man without enemies and I will show you a man who has never stood for anything.”

But as a non-Japanese who came to know him in his later years, I remember a man very different from the ranting nationalist portrayed in the world’s media.

I first met him in 2009 while I was working on the Tokyo 2016 Olympic bid, a project in which he was the driving — not to say towering — force. My job was to support the Tokyo team for its all-important presentations to the International Olympic Committee.

Before that first encounter I was given a series of frank briefings to manage my own expectations: Ishihara-san does not like foreigners; he particularly dislikes foreign advisers; the governor will see you as a formality but do not expect him ever to want to see you a second time.

The meeting, when it happened, was supposedly just a general discussion of some of the principles of the bid. Surrounded by Tokyo Metropolitan Government officials and Dentsu executives, and speaking through an interpreter, the great man seemed remote, formal and frankly bored.

Just when it seemed I would be dismissed, he lifted his head and looked around the large hotel conference room. Seeing the paraphernalia of rehearsal — cameras, lecterns, autocues — he sighed: “Let’s not make this a complete waste of time. We might as well run through my speeches.”

I said nothing. But I made sure the cameras were rolling. As the governor finished reading through his final presentation to the IOC, he shuffled his papers together, ready to leave. At the last moment he half turned towards me, the foreign “expert.” He didn’t speak, but tilted his head back slightly, a half-interrogation. Now was clearly the moment to say something — in the unlikely event that I had anything useful to say. I modestly suggested that he might find it helpful to watch the playback, so that he could form his own impression of how he was coming across. He watched the footage in silence, grunting occasionally. Then turned to me. “Well?”

I formed my words carefully. For the non-Japanese audience, I suggested, perhaps the formality of the Japanese communication style might perhaps seem a little too formal. It might be interesting to see how the presentation would come across if delivered in a slightly more relaxed, friendly style. A little warmth? Even a little smile? All this, was conveyed through the dense fog of translation.

He listened expressionlessly, his only comment, as I ended, a skeptical “h’m.” He turned and left, surrounded by his large entourage. I remember thinking, well, that’s the last I’ll see of the governor.

That evening, the internal phone rang in my room at the hotel where the Tokyo team were all staying. “The governor will see you now.” A room number followed. I felt as though I were back at school and summoned by the headmaster, which, I can assure you, was never a pleasant experience.

Two hours later, I emerged from an encounter that completely transformed my impressions. Ishihara-san had dispensed with his entire flock of aides, keeping just one translator — who, it turned out, was hardly needed given the governor’s unexpected mastery of English.

Here was a world-level statesman whose public career was already stellar before the unknown foreigner in front of him had been born. But face to face, freed of his officials and away from the public glare, I discovered a man who had listened intently to a stranger’s feedback, a man who had decided that it was worth acting on, a man with the humility to learn and try out new things, a man who took relish in challenging his own “comfort zone.”

Over the next days, as we geared up for the final bid, my admiration and liking for the governor deepened. I learned of his passion for the environment, his ambition to create the world’s first carbon neutral Games.

And he showed a lighter side. Over a glass of his favorite Calvados at the end of a long day, he spoke fondly of his travels in the British Isles, chuckling as he recalled the Irishman who insisted the foreign visitor with the unpronounceable name must belong to a long-lost Irish clan, the O’Haras.

Hardly the words of a blinkered nationalist, let alone a racist. Emboldened, I asked him — indirectly — about his views on China. After all, this was perceived to be a stumbling block for some members of the IOC. He told me of the problems of recent history but more profoundly of his deep respect for Chinese culture and for the debt which Japan owes to historic Chinese cultural influence: the last thing I’d expected from his lips.

It turned out that 2016 was not Tokyo’s time. But failure for 2016 was no deterrent to the governor. He it was who made the decision to keep going, to try again for 2020. Without his energy and vision, Tokyo 2020 would never have happened.

Soon after that decision, in his 80th year he stood down, but not before summoning me to his office in the TMG Building. “I’m working on my energy” he said with a wry smile, lifting an elegantly tailored trouser leg to reveal weight bands strapped to the ankle.

I asked him the question which for me, as the bid coach, was the single most important issue: What mood did he want for the 2020 bid? It was a topic we’d discussed before, given my firm belief that “your mood is your message.”

He hardly paused. “One word,” he said, his face beaming: “Shining.”

So today I raise a glass of vintage Calvados to the memory of a complex man who made Tokyo, and Japan, shine.

Martin Newman was coach for Tokyo’s 2016 and 2020 Olympic bids. He is CEO of the London-based Leadership Council.