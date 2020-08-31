It is sad to read of the resignation of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe after many years of service to his country, and everyone wishes him well and that he recovers from his illness. His leadership was a great example to a world where there are many leaders who lack any leadership qualities. This is especially true for the United States, where they are led by an orange-haired television personality who has damaged his country’s peace and economy.

Live well in your retirement, Mr. Abe.

Dennis Fitzgerald

Melbourne, Australia