China's female boxers have made an Olympic breakthrough in Paris with their first golds in a sport that was once banned under Mao Zedong.

Women's boxing made its Olympic debut at the 2012 London Games and after some near-misses, China struck gold this past week with three titles in as many days at Roland Garros.

On Thursday, Chang Yuan clinched the 54-kg crown and 24 hours later it was the turn of Wu Yu as she prevailed at 50 kg.