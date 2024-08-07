Japan’s legions of female volleyball fans were left in tears after Japan lost to Italy in the men’s volleyball quarterfinals at the Paris Olympics on Monday.

Fans who didn’t make it to Paris were glued to their television at around 8 p.m. in Japan. Some opted for a communal viewing experience, like the 260 people who gathered for a watch party at city hall in Inabe, Mie Prefecture, the hometown of opposite hitter Yuji Nishida.

In an intense five-set battle that lasted 2 hours and 40 minutes, Italy fought back from two sets down to pull off an incredible comeback and crush Japan’s aspirations for its first Olympic medal in men’s volleyball since 1972. Players and fans were left in disbelief as the decisive ball hit the court, sealing Japan’s elimination.