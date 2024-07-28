Caeleb Dressel has made a habit of winning only gold medals at the Olympics and the American swimmer, who won his eighth on Saturday in Paris, said he still experiences the same high as when he got his first gold eight years ago.

The United States beat Australia and Italy to win the 4x100-meter freestyle at La Defense Arena as Dressel swam the anchor leg and brought gold home — his fifth relay gold at the Olympics and third straight in the event.

Dressel was all smiles as the American flag was raised and the anthem played out, but the 27-year-old soon had tears streaming down his face when he embraced his family — including his five-month old son — moments later.