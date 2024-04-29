China's doping case will be an extra source of motivation for Australia's swimmers at the Paris Olympics, according to rising freestyle specialist Flynn Southam.

Southam, part of the world championship-winning 100-meter freestyle relay team in Fukuoka last year, said his teammates had discussed the revelation that 23 Chinese swimmers failed drug tests for a banned substance before the Tokyo Games.

"Yeah, there were a few things going around, mainly just athletes talking with other athletes and comparing notes on how it made us feel," Southam said in comments published by News Corp media on Monday.