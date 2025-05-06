Before his death, Pope Francis donated one of his popemobiles to be converted into a children's clinic in war-torn Gaza Strip, Catholic charity Caritas said on Monday.

The iconic open-sided vehicle, designed to allow the pontiff to greet crowds of well-wishers, has been transferred to Caritas Jerusalem and will head to Gaza if and when Israel opens a humanitarian corridor.

The car, a converted Mitsubishi, was used by the pope during a 2014 visit to Bethlehem and had since been on display, gathering dust and rust. It has now been repaired and refurbished as a mobile clinic.