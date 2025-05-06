A U.S. lawmaker plans to introduce legislation in coming weeks to verify the location of artificial intelligence chips such as those made by Nvidia after they are sold.

The effort to keep tabs on the chips, which drew bipartisan support from U.S. lawmakers, aims to address reports of widespread smuggling of Nvidia's chips into China in violation of U.S. export control laws.

Nvidia's chips are a critical ingredient for creating AI systems such as chatbots, image generators and more specialized ones that can help craft biological weapons. Both U.S. President Donald Trump and his predecessor, Joe Biden, have implemented progressively tighter export controls of Nvidia's chips to China.