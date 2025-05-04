Despite government efforts to lower the price of rice by tapping into the nation’s emergency stockpile, the cost of Japan’s staple grain remains at an all-time high.
But what caused the price hike in the first place and why does it show no sign of abating?
The average price for 5 kilograms of rice in the country during the week of April 14 was ¥4,220 — the 16th week in a row that prices rose and more than double the price at the same time last year.
