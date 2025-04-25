The House of Representatives, Japan's lower chamber of parliament, passed a bill on Thursday to promote the development of artificial intelligence technology and take steps to mitigate its risks.
The legislation is expected to be enacted during the current parliamentary session set to end in June after deliberations at the House of Councilors, the upper chamber.
AI "will be the foundation of economic and social development and is an important technology from the viewpoint of security," the bill said.
