Members of U.S. President Donald Trump's cabinet will likely move to limit the influence of Department of Government Efficiency employees and reassert control over budgets and staffing once Elon Musk steps back from DOGE, two government sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.

The Department of Government Efficiency, created by executive order the day Trump took office and helmed by billionaire Musk, has spearheaded efforts to shrink the federal workforce and slash the deficit via mass firings, contract cancellations and reduced services to Americans across the federal government.

But Musk confirmed plans on Tuesday to reduce his government time commitment to one or two days a week to focus on his battered car company, Tesla, raising questions about the future of the agency's work. As a special government employee, his mandate appeared due to expire at the end of May.