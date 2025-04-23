Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Tuesday that Chinese citizens were working at a drone production site in Russia and suggested that Moscow may have "stolen" drone technology from China.

The Ukrainian leader made the comment at a news conference in Kyiv days after he said China was supplying weapons and gunpowder to Russia, the first time he has accused Beijing of direct military aid to Moscow, something China staunchly denies.

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry said it had summoned Chinese Ambassador Ma Shengkun and expressed Ukraine's "serious concerns" over Chinese involvement in the war.