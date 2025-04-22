Defense Minister Gen Nakatani said Tuesday that he has ordered the Self-Defense Forces to end its disaster relief operations in Myanmar, the Southeast Asian country that was struck by a powerful earthquake in March.
The number of patients linked to the earthquake is now substantially lower than before, Nakatani said at a news conference.
An SDF C-130 transport aircraft delivered 2.5 tons of emergency supplies to a Japanese medical team in Myanmar after arriving in an airport in Mandalay on April 9. The plane has since stayed in the country to collect information.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.