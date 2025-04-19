U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen said on Friday he had met with Kilmar Abrego Garcia, the El Salvadoran man mistakenly deported and being held in a prison in El Salvador, at a hotel after initial requests to meet with him were denied.

Van Hollen, a Maryland Democrat, said Abrego Garcia was brought to his hotel before Van Hollen left the country on Thursday, after the lawmaker had tried to go to the notorious CECOT prison for gang members, where Abrego Garcia had been held.

The senator told a news conference at the Washington area Dulles Airport that he and the lawyer for Abrego Garcia's family were pulled over by soldiers 3 kilometers outside the prison and told they were not allowed to proceed further.