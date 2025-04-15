The once unthinkable disarmament of Hezbollah could finally be within reach, as the United States pushes Lebanon to act and applies pressure to the group's backer Iran over its nuclear program, analysts have said.

Hezbollah was left badly weakened by more than a year of hostilities with Israel, beginning with the group's campaign of rocket fire at its arch-foe in support of ally Hamas and culminating in a major Israeli bombing campaign and ground incursion into Lebanon.

In the months after the war, which devastated parts of the country and killed many of the movement's top leaders, Lebanon elected a president and formed a government after a more than two-year vacuum as the balance of power shifted.