When Ryuji Matsumoto moved from Tokyo to the town of Okuma in Fukushima Prefecture about six years ago, mutton was probably the last thing on his mind.

His relocation had come about because the construction company he ran in the capital got involved in projects in the town.

While working on the demolition of houses and decontamination in Okuma, which hosts the crippled Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant, the thought came to him that he needed to do more to help revitalize the town, which bore the brunt of the tsunami and nuclear meltdown caused by the 2011 Great East Japan Earthquake.