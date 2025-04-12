U.S. President Donald Trump has floated talks with his Chinese counterpart more than half a dozen times since the trade war started. But prospects look remote, even as their tariff fight appears to have peaked.

Inflicting trade pain is unlikely to bring President Xi Jinping to the negotiating table. Instead, Chinese authorities seem intent on proving that they can withstand more economic and political suffering than their archrival.

On Friday, Beijing hiked tariffs on all U.S. goods to 125%, mirroring a move by the White House that pushed duties on Chinese imports to the same level, on top of an existing 20% tax. China said it won’t match any further hikes, calling the repeated use of steep tariffs economically meaningless, but reiterated its vow to "fight to the end” with other, unspecified countermeasures.