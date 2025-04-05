A U.S. judge ruled on Friday that the Trump administration must return a Maryland man who was wrongly deported to El Salvador back to the United States within three days, the latest legal setback for the administration's hard-line deportation policies.

The U.S. has already acknowledged Kilmar Abrego Garcia — a Salvadoran migrant who lived in the U.S legally with a work permit — was deported in error as part of three planeloads of migrants flown out last month over alleged ties to violent gangs.

But the administration has argued it has no legal authority to bring him back to the country, though Abrego Garcia's lawyers dispute that.