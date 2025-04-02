China's military carried out "long-range live-fire drills" in the East China Sea on Wednesday as it held a second consecutive day of exercises around Taiwan that saw it practice simulated strikes on key ports and energy facilities on the island.

The large-scale military exercises, which Beijing said were also taking place in the middle and southern areas of the Taiwan Strait, prompted scathing criticism from the U.S. that China was fueling tensions in the region.

The Chinese military said that its ground forces had conducted long-range live-fire drills into the waters of the East China Sea as part of its Strait Thunder-2025A exercises, though it did not give an exact location for them.