Thousands of protesters returned to the streets of Istanbul on Tuesday after a week of the biggest protests to hit Turkey in over a decade, defying a crackdown that has seen almost 1,500 arrested including an AFP journalist.

The demonstrations erupted after the arrest of the mayor of Istanbul Ekrem Imamoglu, the main political rival of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in a move opposition supporters see as a blatant violation of the rule of law.

The authorities have hit back with a crackdown that has alarmed rights groups, with seven journalists who covered the protests remanded in custody by an Istanbul court on Tuesday.