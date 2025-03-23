Israel's Security Cabinet approved a plan to separate 13 Jewish settlements in the Israeli-occupied West Bank from their neighboring communities, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said on Sunday.

The settlements will ultimately be recognized as independent, he posted on X about the move, which follows the approval of tens of thousands of housing units across the West Bank.

"We continue to lead a revolution of normalization and regulation in the settlements. Instead of hiding and apologizing — we raise the flag, build and settle. This is another important step on the path to actual sovereignty in Judea and Samaria," Smotrich said, using Israel's term for the West Bank.