With less than a month to go before the World Expo in Osaka Prefecture opens its doors, India is preparing to spotlight its artistic heritage and cutting-edge technology — including its space achievements — inside a pavilion shaped like its national flower, the lotus.

But as the countdown ticks, some Indian officials say Japan isn’t doing enough to drum up excitement.

India made history in 2023, becoming the first country to land an unmanned lunar spacecraft near the moon’s south pole. The Indian Space Research Organisation is now partnering with Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) on a lunar water exploration project, and the two countries plan to deepen their cooperation during 2025’s Japan India Science Technology and Innovation Exchange Year.

Originally, India planned to construct its pavilion independently, but rising material costs led Japan to step in and handle the foundation work.

India's interest in Japan is growing — a record 233,000 Indian travelers visited in 2024 — and Japanese officials hope the expo will accelerate that trend. The Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO) Delhi office has been promoting the expo through travel trade show in India and social media, showcasing Osaka and its attractions, including the expo’s official mascot, Myaku-Myaku.

Still, JNTO Delhi office head Ryo Bunno acknowledged concerns from local travel agencies, who say there’s less clarity about what visitors can expect compared to the previous expo in Dubai.

Looking beyond the expo, he added that they aim to “focus on increasing visitors to Japan’s regional areas.”

