A Self-Defense Forces officer filed a lawsuit against the state Friday seeking more than ¥14 million in damages over alleged workplace harassment in which he was transferred to a post completely different from his field of expertise and developed a mental illness because of it.

When the plaintiff, an Air Self-Defense Force officer in his 40s, returned to work after leave due to his illness, he was placed in a storage room with no work assignments, according to the lawsuit filed with the Tokyo District Court.

The plaintiff, who asked not to be named for privacy reasons, sought some ¥14.15 million for reduced income, lost opportunities for salary increases, and emotional distress.