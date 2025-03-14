Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba last week gave gift certificates worth ¥100,000 ($676) each to over 10 new lawmakers of his Liberal Democratic Party, sources close to Ishiba said Thursday.

The lawmakers were elected to parliament for the first time in the October 2024 Lower House election. The total value is believed to have far exceeded ¥1 million. The political funds control law prohibits individuals from donating money to politicians.

Opposition lawmakers blasted Ishiba's action, referring to the possibility that the prime minister may need to resign.