The upcoming World Expo in Osaka, known as the kitchen of the country, is viewed as an opportunity to showcase Japan's food industry, including advanced services.

At the Expo venue, major conveyor-belt sushi chain Kura Sushi will open a store with a roughly 135-meter-long circular conveyor belt, the company's longest, to serve sushi and dishes from about 70 participating countries and regions, including kokoda, a Fijian dish of fish and vegetables marinated in coconut cream.