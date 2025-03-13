Political turbulence is likely to shake Taiwan’s parliament over the coming months, officials from the two leading parties say, as the specter of recalls for a large number of lawmakers looms in an unprecedented attempt to end legislative gridlock.

Citizen group campaigns are underway to collect enough signatures to trigger recall votes in key districts, particularly those held by opposition Kuomintang (KMT) lawmakers, that could potentially alter the balance of power in the Legislative Yuan in favor of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

“I think deep down the recall efforts are a recognition that the legislature is unable to function as it currently exists due to fundamental differences in terms of governing philosophies and how the parties envisage this country's future,” a senior DPP politician told The Japan Times on condition of anonymity.