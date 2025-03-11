Spending related to the 2025 Osaka Expo will reach ¥1 trillion, according to a forecast by Resona Research Institute.

There are hopes the expo, which will be held for six months from April 13, will help spur regional economic revitalization. Related spending will include direct outlays from visitors to the event, such as fees for tickets and transportation, and spending outside the site, including on accommodation, restaurants and travel to nearby areas.

Hideyuki Araki, chief researcher of the institute, estimated spending related to the expo on the assumption that 28 million people will visit the event through October.

The ¥1 trillion projection includes ¥196 billion for tickets and ¥212 billion for transportation.

Spending outside the site, such as on hotels, restaurants and tourism to nearby areas, is estimated at ¥462 billion, causing new demand in the Kansai region to reach ¥567 billion.

With increasing numbers of tourists in mind, Araki said that spending may exceed the estimate.

However, the balance of accommodation supply is worsening due to labor shortages. "Depending on the response to accommodation demand, tourism after the expo may face difficulties," Araki said.