Top Republicans aligned with U.S. President Donald Trump pushed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday to change his position on the war with Russia or step aside, ramping up pressure on the Ukrainian leader after a contentious White House meeting last week.

European leaders gave a show of support to Zelenskyy at a meeting in London on Sunday, with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer urging his counterparts to step up their defense efforts, just two days after Trump and Vice President JD Vance clashed with Zelenskyy in the Oval Office, spurring him to leave early without signing a planned minerals deal.

The blowup, which showcased Vance in an attack dog role for his boss, stunned leaders around the world and raised questions about the next phase of the war, which Russia started by invading Ukraine three years ago, and Trump's efforts to end it.