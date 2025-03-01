U.S. President Donald Trump erupted at Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday, angrily sending the Ukrainian leader out of the White House after an extraordinary Oval Office meltdown because he was "not ready" for peace with Russia.

The abrupt exit, cutting short what was meant to be a day of Ukraine-U.S. diplomacy, meant Zelenskyy left without a deal for joint development of his country's minerals resources that was to be part of a post-war recovery in a potential U.S.-brokered truce.

Instead, an ugly clash blew up in the Oval Office where Trump and Vice President JD Vance shouted at Zelenskyy, accusing him of not being "thankful" for U.S. help in the three-year war against Russian invasion.