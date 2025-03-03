European leaders sought to assemble what Britain called a "coalition of the willing” to secure Ukraine after any U.S.-brokered ceasefire, as they gathered in London to coordinate defense spending hikes amid concerns of an American pullback.

U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who hosted the emergency security summit on Sunday, said Britain and France and "one or two others” would work with Ukraine on a "plan to stop the fighting.” The summit came after a week of frantic diplomacy marked by a disastrous Oval Office clash between U.S. President Donald Trump and his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, over the prospects of a ceasefire with Russia without American security guarantees.

"We are at a crossroads in history today,” Starmer told reporters after the meeting with leaders of more than a dozen U.S. allies, including Zelenskyy. "This is not a moment for more talk. It’s time to act. Time to step up and lead and unite around a new plan for a just and enduring peace.”