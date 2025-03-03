A nonprofit group helping victims of the 1995 sarin nerve gas attack on the Tokyo subway system by the Aum Shinrikyo doomsday cult plans to disband at the end of March.

The Tokyo-based Recovery Support Center, which conducts mass health examinations for victims, will end its activities due to the decreasing number of people receiving checkups and the aging of staff members.

"Victims have gradually come to terms with their mental and physical problems," group head Shinsuke Kimura, 80, said last week. "We decided to disband at the 30-year milestone."