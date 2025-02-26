Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) announced Wednesday that it will expand its business activities in Australia in what is believed to be another push by Japan as it vies with Germany for a lucrative contract to build new frigates for Canberra.

The Japanese company, which is seeking to provide an upgraded version of its Mogami-class frigate to the Royal Australian Navy should it win the decadelong Project Sea 3000, said the expansion by its Australian subsidiary will allow it to focus on providing support for the multimillion-dollar defense project while strengthening its business network with related agencies and companies.

“MHI-AUS will prioritize measures to respond to requests from the Australian government in a timely manner,” the firm said in a statement, referring to its Australian subsidiary.