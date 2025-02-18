Lars Baumguertel wants Germany's politicians to get out their cheque books.
The 58-year-old executive runs one of the last surviving manufacturers in Gelsenkirchen, a former coal town in the industrialized Ruhr Valley.
But his company, like many in the Mittelstand — the tissue of small- and midsize manufacturers that powers Germany's economy — is reeling from high energy costs after the Ukraine war ended supplies of cheap Russian gas.
