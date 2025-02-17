The Delta Air Lines crash at Toronto Pearson International Airport on Monday is the latest in a series of accidents this year that has spread anxiety among air travelers and prompted sharp criticism of American aviation regulators.
Here are the three major U.S. accidents so far in 2025:
American Airlines jet and Army helicopter collide.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.