President Donald Trump's administration has asked U.S. embassies worldwide to prepare for staff cuts, three sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday, as part of the Republican president's effort to overhaul the U.S. diplomatic corps.

The sources said some embassies had been asked to look into reducing both U.S. staff as well as locally employed staff by 10% each, with a list of the workforce due to be sent to the State Department by Friday, which will then determine further actions.

U.S. embassies around the world employ both diplomats and local staff. Most embassy staff come from the host country, according to the National Museum of American Diplomacy.