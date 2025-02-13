South Korea's ousted President Yoon Seok Yeol faces potentially his last impeachment hearing Thursday over his failed martial law bid before judges begin deliberations on whether to formally remove him from office.

The former prosecutor has remained defiant through weeks of hearings at Seoul's Constitutional Court, blaming a "malicious" opposition for his December bid to suspend civilian rule.

The attempt only lasted six hours as the opposition-led parliament voted the declaration down, later impeaching him over his attempt to impose martial law.